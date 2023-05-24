Tractor-trailer crash on Bay Bridge causes major delays Wednesday

A tractor-trailer crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is causing major traffic backups Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. along the eastbound lanes. FOX 5's Erin Como says two tractor-trailers were involved and that a fuel spill occured.

The crash closed eastbound lanes of the bridge. Eastbound traffic was stopped on Route 50 at about Whitehall Road, approximately two miles before the bridge. Westbound lanes remained open.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.