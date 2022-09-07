Tractor trailer crash caused morning delays in Howard County

A tractor trailer crash along northbound Interstate 95 caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-95 prior to MD 32 in the Laurel area. Aerial images showed debris being moved to the side of the road.

Authorities say the crash blocked the right lane and shoulder of the highway for much of the morning commute.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.