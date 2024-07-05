7 adults, 3 kids displayed after townhouse fire caused by improper disposal of fireworks in Virginia

A townhouse fire in Prince William County displaced seven adults and three children. The cause of the fire was improper disposal of fireworks.

Fire and Rescue officials arrived at the 14400 block of Brentwood Court in Woodbridge for a reported townhouse on fire, Friday afternoon. Crews arrived with fire showing in the front of the home extending into the neighboring home.

Officials say all occupants were safely evacuated prior to units arriving. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confront the extension in the neighboring home. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, a total of three homes sustained damage, seven adults were displaced, and 3 children. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be the improper disposal of fireworks in a combustible trash receptacle stored inside a storage shed.