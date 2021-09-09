Tower of Light returning to illuminate the Pentagon on 9/11

The ‘Tower of Light’ 9/11 tribute will return to the Pentagon and the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville this year.

READ MORE: Maryland family struggles with loss as 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches

The Tower of Light will illuminate at the Pentagon on the evening of Sept. 9, and over the Flight 93 Memorial on Sept. 10.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, the lights should be visible from as far as 60 miles away on a clear night.

The lights will go up each night – until Sept. 12.

READ MORE: Brother of fallen 9/11 firefighter begins walking 500+ miles to mark 20th anniversary

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation says it hopes bring the lights back every year.

Advertisement

One hundred and twenty five people were killed during the attack on the Pentagon, along with the 64 people who were on board American Airlines Flight 77.

