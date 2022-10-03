Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police

Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter.

The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street.

The driver told police they were called to the address to unlock a vehicle and that when they arrived an argument over the cost of the service broke out with the caller.

Officers say the driver said the caller opened fire and struck the tow truck. The driver was able to drive away and was uninjured.

The investigation is continuing.