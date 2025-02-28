Tow truck driver beaten, bitten by man having car repossessed in Woodbridge: police

The Brief A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a tow truck driver who repossessed his car earlier this week. Police say the suspect attacked the tow operator twice, biting him and breaking his glasses at one point. The suspect has not been located at this time.



Police are searching for a Woodbridge man accused of maliciously wounding a tow truck driver who was taking away his vehicle on Wednesday.

Mid-morning assault

What Police Say:

Prince William County police say the incident began around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 26. Officers responded to the 16600 block of River Ridge Blvd. in Woodbridge for a report of an assault.

According to police, the tow operator was in the process of repossessing a vehicle when he was confronted by the owner, identified as Dorell Montea Farmer.

Police say during the encounter, Farmer hit and bit the operator before they separated and Farmer left the area. Later that morning, Farmer allegedly approached the tow truck driver for a second time in the 13600 block of Richmond Hwy. and hit him in the face, breaking his glasses. He once again left the area before police arrived on scene.

The victim reported non-life threatening injuries from both incidents.

Warrants issued

What we know:

Officers later obtained arrest warrants for Farmer, charging him with one count of malicious wounding, two counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

Police are still searching for Farmer, who is described as a Black man, about 6’ tall, weighing 160lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department.