Tow truck driver almost struck while towing another vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A tow truck driver was almost struck by a vehicle while towing another vehicle involved in a previous collision in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of southbound I270 sky ramp to eastbound I370 for reports of a collision. Officials say a tow truck was struck while towing another vehicle involved in a previous collision.
The tow truck driver jumped to safety to avoid being struck by the vehicle. The driver is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.