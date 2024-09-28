Tow truck driver almost struck while towing another vehicle in Montgomery County

A tow truck driver was almost struck by a vehicle while towing another vehicle involved in a previous collision in Montgomery County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of southbound I270 sky ramp to eastbound I370 for reports of a collision. Officials say a tow truck was struck while towing another vehicle involved in a previous collision.

The tow truck driver jumped to safety to avoid being struck by the vehicle. The driver is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.