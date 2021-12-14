Torpedo Factory future to be discussed at Alexandria council meeting

For years the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria has given artists across the area a place to call home. But its future may be in jeopardy.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says since 1970 the space has been an enclave for working artists where they can create and sell their work.

The city has owned the building for 50 years and artists pay below market rent. But now Alexandria is now looking for a new business partner to help renovate the building and bring in more revenue.

What concerns the artists is that renderings show a possible 30 to 40 percent reduction in working studios, moving most of the artists to the top two floors and bringing in commercial businesses to the main floor.

Plans also include adding a restaurant and some family attractions to bring more foot traffic to the building or having a developer renovate the building.

Alnwick says the artists have received a lot of community support with more than 7000 signing their Change.Org petition.

A council meeting is planned for Tuesday night.