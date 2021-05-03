Tornadoes rip through Mississippi leaving trail of damage in multiple cities

Multiple tornadoes were reported Sunday night across Mississippi, damaging buildings and causing downed trees and power lines as residents were urged to take cover. There was no immediate word of injuries.

A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. The National Weather Service in Memphis warned people to take shelter in Tupelo late Sunday as a "tornado emergency" was declared in the area.

The agency retweeted a series of images showing several downed trees and power lines. Tupelo Middle School sustained some damage, as well as houses and businesses.

"Damage has been reported in the City of Tupelo," the mayor's office said in a Facebook post just before 11 p.m. "Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive."

About 50 miles southwest of Tupelo, tornadoes caused damage in Calhoun City. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the city also "was hit hard tonight."

"Light poles have been snapped off. Trees in a few homes. Trees on vehicles. Damage to several businesses. Fortunately, we have had no reports at this time of injuries," Pollan posted on Facebook, asking people to stay off the roads. "Emergency personnel are working feverishly to open the roads as quickly as possible."

Video captured by Stephen Pimpo for WCBI News showed crews working to clear a large tree from the roadway.

News outlets also reported tornados near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Jackson shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

