Tornado damage cleanup continues Friday across DC region following week of severe weather 

The sounds of chainsaws and heavy equipment rumbling through the streets filled neighborhoods in Gaithersburg on Friday as residents continued to clean up after damaging tornadoes roared through Wednesday night.

The severe storms tore through parts of the Washington, D.C. region, spawning the dangerous tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed that seven total touched down across parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The most powerful was an EF-1 with winds reaching 105 mph. It traveled 12 miles from Poolesville to Gaithersburg between 7:14 p.m. and 7:42 p.m. leaving behind a path of destruction and injuring several people.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in Gaithersburg on Friday as fallen trees and debris was being cleared. Families of damaged homes returned to try and salvage anything they could.

Elsewhere in Maryland, the National Weather Service says tornadoes struck parts of Eldersburg, Middle River, Columbia and damaged an area between Arbutus and Halethorpe.

An EF-1 was confirmed in Leesburg, Virginia. An EF-0 tornado caused damage when it touched down south of Inwood, West Virginia.

