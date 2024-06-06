Aerial images of Maryland tornado damage captured by FOX 5 Skyfox Drone 

FOX 5’s Skyfox Drone captured aerial images of the damage caused as a tornado carved a path of destruction through parts of Maryland on Wednesday.

FOX 5 photojournalists Dave Rysak and Ed Coker captured these images high above a neighborhood in Gaithersburg where trees were ripped from the ground.

One tree fell onto a home on Holly Drive. Another was seen stretched across a nearby roadway and yard.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said several people were trapped inside their homes due to the severe weather. The most significant damage occurred when a large tree fell on a house, injuring five people who were taken to hospitals, including one with traumatic injuries, he said. No serious injuries were reported at the other structures.

