Tom Hanks, Savannah Guthrie host star-studded tribute honoring military caregivers at The Wharf

Military advocates, as well as some big celebrities, were out at The Wharf Thursday to honor our nation’s heroes and their families.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to those who care for wounded, ill, or injured service members.

That includes their parents, spouses, kids, and even friends.

All of them have seen first-hand the effects of their service and sacrifice.

FOX Corp. is a proud sponsor of the Heroes and History Makers Celebration, which is put on every year by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Founded in 2012, their mission is to recognize the more than 5.5 million military caregivers who help our nation’s service members and veterans by supporting and investing in them.

Actor Tom Hanks and TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie co-hosted the event.

Both have been recognized in the past for their efforts to America’s military.

With so many military advocates in D.C. under one roof, FOX 5 asked them what the toughest challenges are right now facing veterans, service members, and their caregivers.

"I would say access and communication. There’s a tendency I think to isolate, and I think by and large a lot of veterans think they’ve got to do it themselves; they’ve got to suck it up, there’s only one person responsible for their kit bag and that’s them. The truth is this is America, and we help each other," said Hanks, who also serves as the Hidden Heroes Campaign Chair for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

The event at The Anthem also honored actor Adam Driver with the Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award.

That award is given out to someone who has made profound changes and championed support for the military community.

Driver, a Marine himself, co-founded the nonprofit, Arts in the Armed Forces.

The organization has brought performing arts to active duty service members and their families for more than 15 years.

The Heroes and History Makers Celebration raised more than $2 million for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and its programs.