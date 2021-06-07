Toddler struck and killed in Fairfax County crash, police say

article

Fairfax County police are investigating after a toddler was struck and killed outside a home on Monday evening.

READ MORE: Search for man in multiple indecent exposure incidents in Fairfax County, police say

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they indicated whether they believe any charges will be filed as a result of the crash in the 10900 block of Roma Street in Fairfax.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say Roma Street will be closed while they investigate.

Advertisement



