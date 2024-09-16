Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

The Brief Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the iconic Jackson 5 group, has died at 70. Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," his sons wrote on Instagram.



Tito, one of the brothers who made up the iconic pop group the Jackson 5, has died. He was 70.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet. He was a founding member of the Jackson 5, a music-making family whose songs like "ABC" and "I’ll Be There" are still beloved today.

His family shared the news in a statement on Instagram late Sunday.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll wrote in the statement, alongside a photo with their father.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," the statement added.

A cause of death was not immediately shared.

Who were the Jackson 5?

The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including "ABC" and "I Want You Back."

The group became one of the biggest names in music under the guidance of their father, Joe Jackson – a steelworker and guitar player who supported his wife and nine children in Gary, Indiana.

As the family’s music careers took off, they relocated to California.

A look at Tito Jackson’s life and career

Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson was born on Oct. 15, 1953. He was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar.

His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world's biggest performers, known as The King of Pop. Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Speaking to The Associated Press in December 2009, Jackson said his younger brother's death pulled the family closer together.

"I would say definitely it brought us a step closer to each other. To recognize that the love we have for each other when one of us is not here, what a great loss," he said, adding he would personally never "be at peace with it."

"There’s still moments when I just can’t believe it. So I think that’s never going to go away," he said.

In 2014, Jackson said he and his brothers still felt Michael Jackson's absence in their shows, which continued with international tours.

"I don’t think we will ever get used to performing without him. He’s dearly missed," he said, noting that Michael's spirit "is with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces."

Tito Jackson was the last of the nine Jackson siblings to release a solo project with his 2016 debut, "Tito Time."

He released a song in 2017, "One Way Street," and told the AP in 2019 that he was working on a sophomore album.

Jackson said he purposely held back from pursuing a solo career because he wanted to focus on raising his three sons, TJ, Taj and Taryll, who formed their own music group, 3T. Jackson's website offers a link to a single featuring 3T and Stevie Wonder titled, "Love One Another."

Tito Jackson is also survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and La Toya and their mother, Katherine.

Their father died in 2018.