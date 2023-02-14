Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to kick off first live tour together in DC

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced this week that they will be kicking off their first live tour together in the nation's capital.

The duo, known for their roles on iconic shows like "Saturday Night Live," "30 Rock" and "Parks and Rec," will begin their "Restless Leg Tour" at DAR Constitution Hall on April 28.

The "Restless Leg Tour" will also make stops in Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City.

Pre-sale for the tour begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. General sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Attendees also have the option of purchasing VIP packages that include a premium reserved seat, an exclusive tour t-shirt, a limited edition tour poster and more.

