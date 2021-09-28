I-95 in Stafford County partially closed after truck strikes bridge

All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed in the area of the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County after the bridge was struck by a truck.

Officials say one person has been transported with minor injuries.

VDOT bridge inspection crews are on the scene. All northbound lanes and Truslow Road remain closed. The lane closures are expected to be in place for an extended period of time.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX 5 for updates.