Tidal Basin ‘Floating House’ protest leads to 1 arrest: Park Police

One person was arrested after activists released a "Floating House" into D.C.’s iconic Tidal Basin on Wednesday.

According to environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion DC, the house in the water was a metaphor about rising sea levels caused by global warming.

A banner on the house read, "It’s Do or Die."

"The American Dream is underwater. The iconic cherry trees that line the banks of the Tidal Basin will soon be underwater — and so will we. If we have any hope of saving our planet, of saving humanity, we need to act now," Extinction Rebellion DC spokesperson Reilly Polka said in a press release.

Park Police say the person was charged after being arrested near the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial for operating a vessel in a park area without a permit.

The suspect has not been identified.

Extinction Rebellion DC has been behind a number of colorful protests in the nation’s capital, including a demonstration last spring when they dumped cow manure outside the White House.