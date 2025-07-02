Investigation underway after 3 killed in separate incidents on Route 210 in Maryland

The Brief Three people have been killed in incidents on Route 210 in Maryland recently. Investigations are underway into what took place. Police are still searching for the family of one of the deceased victims.



Three people are dead after two evening incidents along Route 210—a notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway.

Right now, investigations are underway into what took place and police continue to search for the family of one of the deceased victims.

What we know:

Police say 45-year-old Maryland resident Kory Branson was pronounced dead on the scene along Route 210 near where we are standing.

Investigators say Branson was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by the driver of a Chevy Tahoe who we’re told remained on the scene.

In a separate incident along Route 210 and Kerby Hill Road, investigators say around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a driver hit a traffic barrier and overturned, killing two passengers inside the car.

Police have identified as 70-year-old Washington, D.C. resident Ursula Churn as one of the passengers killed. The other has not yet been identified pending notification of kin. FOX 5 is told police are trying to locate her family.

The remaining passengers were reportedly remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian fatality happened around 12:30 a.m. Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County police are investigating both incidents.

FOX 5 did speak with the victims’ family and we are awaiting more details about their loved ones.

What they're saying:

One Maryland woman who lives in the area says she thinks a new traffic pattern could be to blame for at least one of the fatal incidents that occurred along Route 210 Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, residents say something must be done along this notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway.

"This ramp is fairly new. Probably within the last few years. I noticed that a lot of people tend to go around the ramp to cut through traffic. I’m not sure what the solution is," Oxon Hill resident Gabrielle Gueye.

FOX 5 has learned so far this year on Route 210, police have issued 770 citations, 284 enforcement and removal operations (ERO), 1310 warnings.