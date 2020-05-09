Three men shot in Southeast DC

article

D.C. police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. in the Potomac Gardens apartments at 12th and K streets Southeast.

They say all three victims are men. One was unconscious and not breathing at the scene.

Another victim was unconscious but breathing, while the third is conscious and breathing.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.