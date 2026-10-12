Three men hospitalized after overdose in Wheaton Metro station

The Brief Three men were hospitalized after overdosing in the Wheaton Metro station. First responders said the men were found in different locations in the station. Narcan was administered.



Three men were taken to a hospital after they overdosed at the Wheaton Metro station, Montgomery County police said Monday night.

What we know:

Officers and first responders were called to the station in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road around 8:15 p.m. They found each of the men in a different part of the station in cardiac arrest.

Narcan was administered, and the men were taken to a hospital, officials said. The men are conscious, but their condition is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Wheaton Metro Station Overdose