Three men hospitalized after overdose in Wheaton Metro station
WHEATON, Md. - Three men were taken to a hospital after they overdosed at the Wheaton Metro station, Montgomery County police said Monday night.
What we know:
Officers and first responders were called to the station in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road around 8:15 p.m. They found each of the men in a different part of the station in cardiac arrest.
Narcan was administered, and the men were taken to a hospital, officials said. The men are conscious, but their condition is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.
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Wheaton Metro Station Overdose
The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Police and first responders.