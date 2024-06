article

An adult and two children were hit by a train while walking on the tracks in Springfield on Wednesday, police say.

Fairfax Police say the crash happened at Accotink Park Rd. in Springfield. All three victims were declared deceased at the scene.

Officials tell FOX 5 Fairfax Police received a call reporting the crash around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

