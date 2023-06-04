Three Confirmed Dead in Frederick County Quarry Incident

Authorities have confirmed that three individuals have died following an incident at a quarry in Frederick County.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a call for assistance at approximately 8:35 a.m. regarding a car submerged in the quarry located at Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road.

Expect a heavy police and Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue presence for quite some time in the area.

This is a developing story and we will update once more information is available.