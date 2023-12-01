Three arrested in fatal shooting near Norfolk State University

Three men were arrested in connection with a fatal off-campus shooting near Norfolk State University in September.

Marquas L. Gregg, 21, Camari L. Warren, 18, and Cameron C. Brown, 18, have all been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahari George, 20.

On September 2 around 11 p.m., police responded to Gate House Road where they found George suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Gregg, Warren and Brown are all being held without bond.

Norfolk State University says George was a junior engineering student at the university and was active in many campus organizations and activities. He participated in student government and student enrichment programs.

"Let us use our memories of him as motivation to strive for excellence in our care for each other and our community," the school said in a statement online. "His life was destined to be one of greatness, but it was cut short by a senseless act. As Spartans, we must commit ourselves to creating an environment that not only protects each other but also fosters an environment where our students, faculty and staff can thrive."