DC police are seeking the public's help in apprehending three men who carried out an armed robbery in Southeast.

The incident occurred this past Sunday around noon when a woman and two men were walking in an alley behind homes on the 1500 block of Freedom Way, Southeast.

Suddenly, three men approached them and robbed them at gunpoint.

Surveillance video captured the three suspects walking on Kentucky Avenue SE, while a black Mercedes SUV waits nearby.

The suspects then stroll through the alley before one of them pulls out a gun and demands phones and wallets from the victims. The woman and the two men complied, handing over their belongings.

The suspects then fled back to the waiting black Mercedes SUV on Kentucky Avenue, jumped in, and drove away.

DC police urge anyone who recognizes the suspects or the black Mercedes SUV to contact them.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

