Three 15-year-olds arrested for stealing vehicle in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police have made arrests in multiple stolen vehicle-related offenses including the arrests of three 15-year-olds.
A 15-year-old juvenile male of Olney, a 15-year-old juvenile female of Germantown, and a 15-year-old juvenile female of no fixed address, were arrested on Monday, May 1 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 400 block of Lebaum Street SE.
Here is a list of other recent arrests made by DC Police:
- 23-year-old Jereal Booker of Northwest, DC, was arrested on Friday, April 28 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred at H Street and 14th Street NE.
- 20-year-old Marquasia Govan of Northeast, DC, was arrested on Sunday, April 30 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 600 block of Keefer Place NW.
- 21-year-old Joshua Ruth of Southeast, DC, was also arrested on Sunday, April 30 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE.
- 32-year-old Nicola Lee of Southeast, DC, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 600 block of Condon Terrace SE.
- 19-year-old Aaron Hamilton of Southeast, DC, was arrested on Wednesday, May 3 for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred at the intersection of 19th Street and Virginia Avenue NW.
- 18-year-old Kelsey Hubbard of Fort Washington, MD, was also arrested on Wednesday, May 3 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue SW.