Three 15-year-olds arrested for stealing vehicle in Southeast DC

DC Police have made arrests in multiple stolen vehicle-related offenses including the arrests of three 15-year-olds.

A 15-year-old juvenile male of Olney, a 15-year-old juvenile female of Germantown, and a 15-year-old juvenile female of no fixed address, were arrested on Monday, May 1 for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 400 block of Lebaum Street SE.

Here is a list of other recent arrests made by DC Police: