Bomb threat at The Kennedy Center leads to building evacuation, road closures

The Brief A bomb threat at the Kennedy Center caused evacuations and road closures Thursday afternoon. The threat was targeted at Shen Yun performances. Police are active on Rock Creek Parkway, blocking lanes between Virginia Avenue and Parkway Drive. Virginia Avenue westbound at 27th Street is also closed due to the ongoing police activity.



A bomb threat at the Kennedy Center has led to the building being evacuated and road closures in the area.

Kennedy Center bomb threat

What we know:

The Kennedy Center released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming the threat was targeting Shen Yun performances. U.S. Park Police are currently at the center investigating the matter.

The Chinese divine rhythm arts troupe is a nonprofit performing arts and entertainment company based in the U.S.

The group is scheduled to perform from Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, March 2.

According to the Metropolitan Area Transportation, Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway northbound and southbound between Virginia Avenue and Parkway Drive, Northwest has a large amount of police activity.

All lanes are blocked off and drivers are advised to follow police directions in the area.

Virginia Avenue is also blocked westbound at 27th Street, Northwest.

What we don't know:

Park police have not released details regarding the bomb threat. It's currently unclear who made the call and whether there are any explosives on the Kennedy Center property.

