'This was criminal behavior:' Parents voice concern following BCC-WJ student mass brawl

There are renewed concerns among some Montgomery County parents after a fight involving Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School students after a rivalry football game Friday night.

According to authorities, a male student from Walter Johnson and a parent went to the Montgomery County Police Department at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night and filed a report stating he was assaulted and had his shoes stolen. Viral videos online show the brawl happening outside the Bethesda Metro Center.

Rex Garcia-Hidalgo is the father of a BCC senior and president of the BCC Sports Boosters Foundation, which supports athletic programs at the school.

"Initially, I was outraged. I was dumbfounded by the brutal assault on the kids by those thugs, really. I thought this was criminal behavior. Not your usual high school fight. It was an assault on kids, including girls," Garcia-Hidalgo said. "Some of those kids have been identified and weren’t even at the game, so it’s crazy there’s a lot of backlash against the athletic teams that were competing earlier in the day."

In a joint letter to the community from BCC and Walter Johnson, the high school principals addressed the behavior captured on video as "completely unacceptable" and "will not be tolerated".

"There is also a mention on social media that a student may have been in possession of a weapon; this has not been confirmed and remains a part of the investigation," the letter said. "The Montgomery County Police Department was engaged immediately and responded. They are currently investigating this incident as are the school administrators. These behaviors by students are dangerous, illegal and completely inappropriate. As individual students from both schools are identified appropriate disciplinary action, in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, will be assigned."

Garcia-Hidalgo said the letter was correct to address possible consequences.

"My concern and the concerns of many parents of both schools is what can be done? What are the next steps that Montgomery County Public Schools is going to take? What is the Montgomery County Police Department going to do?" he said. "We’ve had situations like this before where there have been fights and kids have been identified on videos but no consequences taken, so that is our concern. If no consequences are taken on these situations, then the fights and assaults are going to continue in my opinion."

Montgomery County councilmember Kate Stewart, who represents District 4, was participating in a ride-along with police when the game was being let out. She told FOX 5 Monday, there are both short-term and long-term solutions being discussed in an effort to curb potentially violent situations. A short-term change being discussed is what time games are played, Councilmember Stewart said.

Stewart added, long-term solutions include incorporating more safe spaces for local youth to participate in activities.

"It’s one of the reasons my office is planning a block party in downtown Silver Spring. So it’s a half day, students are let out early. We set up to have three-on-three basketball tournaments, some art projects…a DJ to really create a place where young people can come safely, enjoy themselves, be with their peers," she said.

Garcia-Hidalgo said he does not want student-athletes or fans to be penalized for situations that are not directly tied to their actions.

"It’s what’s happening afterwards or off school grounds and we can’t be penalizing the athletic teams and the student-athletes that are putting in a lot of time and effort in playing their sport and not causing the issues," he said.