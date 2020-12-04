This is how Americans say they would spend possible second economic stimulus check

As Congress continues to debate over details concerning a possible second economic stimulus check many Americans say they already know what they would use those potential funds for.

According to a new report, most American would use a second payment to support their home finances.

A new Yahoo Finance-Harris Poll survey says:

53 percent would pay bills

43 percent would pay for essentials

39 percent would put into savings

30 percent would pay rent or mortgage

22 percent would but holiday gifts

COVID-19 lockdowns have been reinstated across the U.S. and businesses are being forced to shut back down heading into the holidays amid a crippled economy.

In March, President Donald Trump signed into law the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which sent one-time payments of up to $1,200 to Americans earning less than $99,000. Three weeks later, on April 15, the IRS began distributing the money to tens of millions of Americans via direct deposit.

