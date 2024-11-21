Thirsty thief steals $1K in wine from Virginia store

article

Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras stealing more than $1,000 worth of wine from Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church.

The theft occurred last Friday at around 10 a.m., according to authorities. The surveillance footage shows the suspect moving through the store in the dark, appearing to know exactly what he was looking for.

In the video, the man can be seen scanning the shelves, selecting specific bottles, and repeatedly returning to his starting point with the stolen items. At one point, some bottles were broken during the theft.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via Falls Church police

Falls Church police said the suspect broke into the store before committing the crime.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual. Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Falls Church Police.