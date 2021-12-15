Thieves steal woman’s purse from car while she visited gravesite in Charles County, police say

Authorities say thieves stole a woman's purse from her car while she was visiting a gravesite at a Charles County cemetery over the weekend.

Police say it happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the Trinity Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum at Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.

Offices say the woman left her purse in her unlocked car while visiting a gravesite and found that it was gone when she returned.

"Suspects in these types of cases intentionally target those who are in vulnerable situations and these crimes have been occurring across the region and throughout the country," the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

They are reminding people to conceal all valuables and to lock their vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Vanover at 301-932-2222.