Thieves steal Maltipoo from Chantilly pet store

article

Fairfax County police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who stole a female Maltipoo from a Chantilly pet store.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16 at approximately 6:52 p.m. in the 14000 block of Chantilly Crossing.

Officers responded to a larceny call after the suspects entered the store, took the dog — which was for sale — and left without paying.

Security footage from the store captured the suspects during the theft, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspects is encouraged to contact Fairfax County's Sully Police District at 703-814-7000.

Check out the surveillance video from the pet store below: