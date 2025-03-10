Thieves smash doors, rob restaurants in Prince George's County for only $100

article

Five restaurants in a row were burglarized in Prince George's County.

The backstory:

Thieves smashed glass doors and windows at businesses on Feb. 28th at the Apollo Restaurant Row — a fairly new development in Camp Springs, Maryland.

But the wildest part?

Despite all the damage, Prince George's County Police tell FOX 5 the burglars only got away with $100 total.

There is a coffee shop, a Cajun seafood spot, a burger joint, an Asian food hall, and a Subway - all of which were hit by the same thief or thieves.

Seems like they didn't really know what they were doing though because they only took cash registers that barely contained any cash in them in the middle of the night.

What they're saying:

"I just feel like it's not good for the community, it makes me feel unsafe," said Darrin, a nearby resident who said he stopped by to try the restaurants after hearing great reviews.

A regular customer, Christi Love, said she was shocked and appalled and, being a small business owner herself, saddened for the restaurants affected.

"Just such a shame," she said.

The restaurant owners said this has been a very supportive community, and they hope this doesn't reflect negatively.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Prince George's County Police.