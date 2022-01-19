Thieves raid Moncler store at CityCenterDC

D.C. Police are searching for suspects who ransacked the Moncler store at CityCenterDC on Wednesday night.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 7:03 pm, officers responded to the 900 block of Palmer Aly NW after receiving a call regarding multiple individuals entering an establishment and unlawfully taking property.

FOX 5 DC was able to obtain cell phone footage of the crime.

Advertisement

The incident is still under investigation, but authorities say there have been no injuries reported.