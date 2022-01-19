Expand / Collapse search

Thieves raid Moncler store at CityCenterDC

Published 
Updated 11:59PM
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are searching for suspects who ransacked the Moncler store at CityCenterDC on Wednesday night.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 7:03 pm, officers responded to the 900 block of Palmer Aly NW after receiving a call regarding multiple individuals entering an establishment and unlawfully taking property. 

FOX 5 DC was able to obtain cell phone footage of the crime. 

The incident is still under investigation, but authorities say there have been no injuries reported. 