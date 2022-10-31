Thief steals car with 5-year-old sleeping inside

A 5-year-old boy went on a frightening ride Monday night as car thieves stole the vehicle the child was sleeping in.

According to D.C. police, the 2014 Green Kia Seoul was taken from the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest around 6:49 p.m. After tweeting an alert about the stolen vehicle and missing kid at 7:30 p.m., police said the 5-year-old was located safe about 20 minutes later.

Authorities found the boy on 29th Street and Cathedral Avenue in Northwest.

Police thanked the D.C. community for its help with the search, and said that the 2014 Green Kia Seoul – with Virginia tags TVH9942 – is still missing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



