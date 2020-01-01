‘They never missed’: NBA-aspiring brothers nail every shot in basketball arcade game

Two NBA-aspiring brothers nailed every shot in a basketball arcade game.

Valentino and Luca may only be 8 and 5 years old respectively, but they have their sights firmly set on the NBA. While the Nevada-based duo were in Scottsdale, Arizona, they displayed their hooping prowess on a Hypershoot arcade game.

The brothers didn’t miss a single shot, nailing 38 straight baskets between them, while their mother, Brooke Guadagna, watched on and filmed her sons, later sharing the results to Instagram and YouTube.

The 36-second video clip, titled “Brothers Who Ball Don’t Miss!!” with a 100% emoji, features a delighted Guadagna commenting, “They never missed.”

“When VALENTINO & LUCA walk into a carnival.....they plan on taking home ALL the prizes!!” the video’s description read.

Valentino and Luca’s sporting feats are shared with the world via their BrothersWhoBall social media accounts and Little Splash Brothers website, an homage to Golden State Warriors backcourt duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

“They love sports and hope to both be in the NBA someday, like Steph Curry and his brother Seth,” Guadagna said.

Storyful contributed to this report.