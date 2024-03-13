These US cities will pay you to move there: 'Cash often gets attention'

Life in the United States has become pretty costly these days amid ongoing inflation and high interest rates, so If you’re looking to make your next move soon, you may want to consider a city that will actually pay you to live there.

Online marketplace MakeMyMove.com has been keeping track of cities offering relocation packages and incentives for new residents, with some cities offering as much as $20,000 in incentives to newcomers.

"New residents mean growth, economically and culturally. Leaders are recognizing this opportunity, and assembling relocation programs that make the moves a little easier, and integrate new residents into the community," the company said.

According to MakeMyMove, workers should look into places including Tulsa, Oklahoma; Indiana; Topeka, Kansas; West Virginia; Columbus, Georgia; and Mayfield, Kentucky.

Kansas State Capitol, Topeka, Kansas. (Credit: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The cash often gets attention, but the thing remote workers actually move for is a better quality of life in a community where they feel they belong," a spokesperson for the company told FOX Television Stations. "The incentives that movers often find more valuable are the ones that help them get plugged into their new community in a meaningful way."

These cities will pay you up to $20K in deals to move there

The perks are offered by smaller cities and towns in an effort to attract new residents. The incentives include perks such as cash, vouchers and working space.

The company notes that most programs require that you be a full-time remote worker, or able to bring your full-time job and income with you when you move. Generally, you must also be 18 years or older, commit to moving for a minimum amount of time (usually, at least one year) and have a minimum income.

Take a look at all the communities offering perks to attract new workers .

Topeka Kansas

Choose Topeka , which began in 2019, offers applicants up to $15,000 in incentives via employer match funding.

The company offers up to $10,000 in funds for renting in the first year or up to $15,000 in funds for a home purchase.

Indiana

Several parts of Indiana offer perks for those interested in relocating.

Perry County, Indiana is offering $7,000 to relocate to the Hoosier State. Other perks include three months of free broadband internet access, a one-year membership to a local gym and a one-night spa and wine tasting experience.

Meanwhile, Floyd County in offering a $5,000 cash incentive and another $5,000 incentive toward a business start-up.

"It’s great for our remote workers who have dreams of a side hustle," the spokesperson for MakeMyMove explained.

In New Albany, Indiana, $10,000 in cash is provided for relocating and staying for six years. A five-year co-working space is also included.

Noblesville, Indiana also offers a $5,000 cash incentive, along with a one-year membership to a co-working space, the opportunity to have coffee with the mayor, a $500 health and wellness stipend and a season pass to play unlimited golf.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma is offering up to $10,000 in cash to relocate to the Sooner State.

Other incentives include direct connections to top-tier companies and hiring managers, along with career guidance for individuals in the tech space.

West Virginia

Under the remote worker program, called Ascend , relocators to West Virgina would receive $12,000 in cash, along with free passes to indulge in outdoor activities including whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing and ziplining. The full relocation package is valued at more than $20,000.

Columbus, Georgia

Columbus, Georgia , which offers $5,000 in cash for relocation, offers other benefits including six-months of co-working space, coffee with the mayor, and a two-night hotel stay prior to moving to the city.

Mayfield Kentucky

Mayfield, Kentucky could be a great place to relocate if you have a family.

The city offers a $5,000 cash offer to move, plus 50% off after-school child care, family passes to sporting events and other activities, and a YMCA membership.

"Those with kids may find that super useful," the spokesperson continued.

If that wasn’t enough, the city also offers lunch with the mayor of Mayfield, and the city delivers a monthly gift of a dozen locally sourced eggs.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.