These places pose the greatest risks for contracting coronavirus
WASHINGTON - As states are rolling back lockdowns, cases of the coronavirus are still rising in America.
Experts have suggested one reason for the surges could be the lifting of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
These places post the greatest risks for contracting coronavirus, according to a survey of four public health experts by MLive in Michigan. They ranked the locations on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the riskiest.
RELATED: Prince George’s County moves into stage 2 of reopening
- Bars and large music concerts = 9
- Sports stadiums, gyms, amusement parks, churches and buffets = 8
Advertisement
- Public pools = 7
- Movie theaters, hair salons and barber shops = 6
- Planes, beaches, bowling alleys and backyard BBQs = 5
RELATED: Northern Virginia enters phase 2 of reopening
- Busy city sidewalks and dentist offices = 4
- Libraries/museums, grocery stores, hotels and golf courses = 3
- Pumping gas, walking/running and biking = 2
- Restaurant takeout and tennis = 1