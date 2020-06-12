Northern Virginia enters phase 2 of reopening

Northern Virginia starts phase two for reopening today—officially joining the rest of the Commonwealth.

This means restaurants, gyms, and some other businesses can allow customers inside for dining, workouts, and more.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports that even though many businesses are back open for inside dining in Shirlington, people are still choosing to eat outside.

"It’s almost a little crazy seeing people out. Of course, it’s refreshing but is it safe? That’s my biggest concern," said Lauren Lucas.

Phase Two allows the following:

Indoor dining at half the capacity for restaurants

Still, no bar seating allowed but larger social gatherings are now allowed, from 10 to 50 people

Strict social and physical distancing is still required and businesses are also required to clean and sanitize high contact surfaces

Enhanced workplace safety measures must be followed, including mandatory masks inside businesses

Certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment can open including museums, zoos, and aquariums.

Advertisement

FOX 5 spoke with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce about the three big takeaways from a survey they conducted with customers and businesses across the Commonwealth.

"Businesses want to reopen. Their number one challenge is restoring consumer confidence and worker confidence. Number two, businesses are concerned about legal liability... in that place of business and the third take away is small businesses having access to cash and capital," said Barry DuVal, president of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

We’re told one out of five businesses will not reopen due to the financial loss and impact caused by the extended closure.

Dudley Sports & Ale says it lost $800,000 dollars in revenue during the first five weeks of the closure — that’s when March Madness would have been taking place.

The business says it will take at least a year to get back to normal — today is the first step.