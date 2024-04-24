57-year-old Maryland man commits 7 armed robberies in 8 days: police

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged after committing seven armed robberies in eight days in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Victor Glascoe of Oxon Hill.

According to police, Glascoe has been linked to seven robberies in the Capitol Heights, District Heights, and Suitland areas. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in these cases.

Police say the most recent armed robbery occurred on Thursday, February 29, at a store in the 6200 block of Suitland Road. He’s linked to six additional robberies since February 21, 2024. In each case, the suspect has been armed with a handgun. No one has been injured during these incidents.

Police utilized information provided to them to locate Glascoe and take him into custody.