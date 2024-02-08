The Supreme Court is expected to determine whether Trump can keep running for president. Here’s why

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to determine whether former President Donald Trump can keep running for the White House.

Trump on Wednesday appealed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that he’s ineligible for the presidency because he violated a rarely used constitutional prohibition on those who hold office having "engaged in insurrection." On Tuesday, he appealed a similar ruling from Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, but it’s the Colorado appeal that’s most significant.

That’s because the nation’s highest court has never before ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868 to prevent Confederates from regaining their former government posts. Whatever the Supreme Court decides applies to Colorado will apply to all other 49 states, including Maine.

Trump remains on the ballot in both states until the appeals are done.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.