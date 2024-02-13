The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries could see a rollout change

A change in rollout plans could be coming to The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries.

Talks surround the green space and a public park that was *supposed to open when the gaming resort opens. The openings for everything have been delayed, including the green space and future public park behind me, adjacent to the future Rose gaming resort.

We’re told since it’s no longer opening when the casino opens, developers could pay the town of Dumfries millions of dollars to make up for the delay. A resort that we’re told was enticing for the Town of Dumfries when the initial plan was to bring the casino and several amenities here.

Those amenities included a public park, restaurants, a hotel and shops. Now, the casino is coming with a slated June opening date.

FOX 5 has learned the opening of the amenities is delayed.

Developer Churchill Downs Inc, leading the project, announced today several new commitments and investments to Dumfries, including that when The Rose opens all non-tipped positions will earn $15 an hour, they will promote local hiring and more.

If The Rose’s amended proposal is approved tonight, it will permit the company to install additional gaming machines for a total of 1800 games.

We spoke with a nearby resident whose backyard faces the new casino.

"The casino came first, of course. It’s money. Money talks and what we have to say doesn’t, so that’s my feeling about it," said Susan, a Dumfries resident.

"The biggest thing is they’re giving us two million dollars towards building a recreation and community center from delayed opening," said Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood.

There is a public hearing tonight at 7 at the Dumfries Town Council. If it’s approved, it would also mean 8 bars and restaurants, 305 hotel rooms and more than 25-hundred parking spaces could be coming right here.

