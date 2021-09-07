The Paolini Perspective: Episode 164

Patrick and Sarah talk their recent experiences with attending live events.

What's the point of proof of vaccine at an outdoor event and having to wear a mask? Plus, the Texas Abortion Law, Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts, and should Ruth Bader Ginsburg have retired during the Obama administration?

Federal aid ends this week, what does it mean for the economy? And sports chat!

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

