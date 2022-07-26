The Office Experience in DC lets fans explore sets that look just like the show

Fans of The Office - get ready to explore the world of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company like you never thought possible!

The Office Experience is bringing set re-creations, original show costumes, props, and more to Washington, D.C. this summer.

FOX 5's Erin Como got a sneak peek before the official opening and says fans of the iconic sitcom will have a blast exploring 17 different areas filled with everything Scranton!

You can use props to relive memorable moments from the show - like cleaning up after Kevin spilled a huge bowl of chili on the floor, posing with the sumo suits from Beach Day, and competing in the 'Office Olympics.' You can check out the wall of quotes spotlighting memorable lines - including Michael Scott's favorite, "That's what she said!" You can even relive Jim and Pam's love story and check out Schrute Farms.

But one of the most exciting features for fans who really want to celebrate the television series will be the set re-creations, Como says.

Inside you can sit at Michael Scott's desk, answer the phone like Pam at reception, explore the warehouse, and even see what's inside the fridge in the break-room.

The attention to detail, Como says, will really make you feel like you're visiting the mid-level regional paper company for real!

Check out The Office Experience from July 28th, 2022 to January 16th, 2023 downtown at 1020 G Street NW, Washington D.C. 20001.

They are open:

Wednesday: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Thursday & Friday: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

You can buy tickets and find more information online.