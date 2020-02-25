The National Children's Museum reopens in DC – and here’s a look inside!
WASHINGTON - The National Children's Museum is back!
After a long absence -- the museum that explores science, technology, engineering, art and math is open for business in its new, downtown D.C. location at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue.
"We’re finally -- after 17 years -- returning home in downtown D.C. and we're so excited!" said CEO and President Crystal Bowyer.
Bowyer said one of the new exhibits looks at the science of baseball by celebrating the Washington Nationals. She said they also have a wonderful ‘green-screen’ experience where kids can control the weather!
The museum hosts children up to 12 years old and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10.95.
