Expand / Collapse search

The National Children's Museum reopens in DC – and here’s a look inside!

By
Published 
Good Day
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The National Children's Museum is back!

After a long absence -- the museum that explores science, technology, engineering, art and math is open for business in its new, downtown D.C. location at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The National Children’s Museum reopens in DC – and here’s a look inside!

One of the new exhibits looks at the science of baseball by celebrating the Washington Nationals. They also have a wonderful ‘green-screen’ experience where kids can control the weather!

"We’re finally -- after 17 years -- returning home in downtown D.C. and we're so excited!" said CEO and President Crystal Bowyer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Image 1 of 9

Fun at the National Children's Museum!

Bowyer said one of the new exhibits looks at the science of baseball by celebrating the Washington Nationals. She said they also have a wonderful ‘green-screen’ experience where kids can control the weather!

The museum hosts children up to 12 years old and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10.95.

The National Children’s Museum is back!

The National Children's Museum explores science, technology, engineering, art and math and is open for business in its new, downtown D.C. location at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue.