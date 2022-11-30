‘The Masked Singer’ finale: Harp hits the right notes becoming Season 8 winner

On Wednesday’s special two-hour finale of "The Masked Singer," the remaining finalists battled it out for the coveted title of King or Queen — and it turned out to be a sweet-sounding victory for Harp.

From a golden costume to a Golden Mask Trophy, the person behind the musical costume was none other than mutli-award-winning actress and singer Amber Riley.

"This has been such an amazing experience, just to be able to come out here and be completely covered and let my talents speak for itself," Riley told the audience after being unmasked.

The 36-year-old actress is known predominately for her work in musical projects, including the hugely popular television series "Glee," where she played the character, Mercedes Jones.

Harp sings on 'The Masked Singer' during finale. (Credit: FOX)

"I hope everybody felt my soul because I buried it right here on this stage," she continued.

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was able to accurately predict that it was Riley underneath the shimmering costume.

"It’s chills, it’s goosebumps, it’s transcending. We love you so much," Schwartzegier told her.

Riley concluded, "Whatever it is that you want in this life, you go after it. It may be hard, it may be a rocky journey, but at the end of that journey, it will totally and completely be worth it, so keep going."

But Riley wasn’t the only contestant revealed on Wednesday’s finale.

Runner-ups, The Lambs, were also forced to "take it off," and were revealed as the Grammy-nominated pop group Wilson Phillips — known for the ‘90s hit song "Hold On."

The Lambs perform on 'The Masked Singer' stage. (Credit: FOX)

"It’s a journey that we will never forget," Wendy Wilson told the audience of their experience on the show. "It’s been amazing."

Panelist Robin Thicke was able to accurately guess the pop group.

"I knew it was you guys, man," Thicke said, adding, "You guys hit that harmony and it just hit my ear and my heart. Those harmonies are so special and so individual. It’s really beautiful. You guys killed it."

And if you thought "The Masked Singer" was over until 2023, the series will be back to celebrate the holiday season on an all new sing-a-long special on Dec. 7 on FOX.

On the episode, fan-favorite contestants from the eighth season will get into the holiday spirit with never-before-seen holiday performances, laugh-out-loud bloopers and exciting behind-the-scenes footage.