‘The Masked Dancer’ Zebra reveal was a knockout

Wednesday night’s "Masked Dancer" semifinals was an absolute knockout with the reveal of boxing legend and "Golden Boy" Oscar De La Hoya.

"It was probably the best experience I’ve ever had," the legendary fighter said following his unmasking.

De La Hoya was revealed after dancing to Bobby Darin’s "Mack the Knife."

"I was a little scared because of my lack of dancing skills," De La Hoya said saying that he wanted to prove to himself that he can face his fears.

"You can literally conquer anything you want to conquer," he said.

De La Hoya said training for the "Masked Dancer" competition was fairly similar to training for a competitive boxing match.

"I’ve always said that if you’re do something like for instance, a dancer, you have to eat, breathe and sleep: dancing," he said.

