Thanksgiving meal deals 2026: Where to get dinner, what it costs and when to order

The Brief Target, Walmart, Aldi, Lidl and Wegmans are selling grocery bundles that work out to about $3.50 to $5 per person. Acme, ShopRite and Giant are offering free turkeys or holiday items to shoppers who hit spending or rewards-points thresholds. Ready-made meals from Costco, Sam's Club, Cracker Barrel and Boston Market run from under $10 to about $35 per person.



Want to save money on Thanksgiving, or skip the cooking altogether? Grocery chains and restaurants are rolling out holiday meal deals, from a $30 grocery bundle that feeds six to a nearly $300 fully cooked turkey dinner for 12.

Grocery bundles

Target's Thanksgiving meal feeds six for $30, or $5 per person. It includes a Butterball turkey of up to 10 pounds. The deal is being offered from Nov. 8 through Nov. 29.

Walmart's Holiday Meal Basket costs $35 and feeds 10 people. That's about $3.50 per person, the lowest price since the program launched in 2022. The 26-item basket is available in stores and online through Dec. 24, with free Express Delivery on the basket through Nov. 30.

Lidl Plus members can get a meal for up to 10 people for $35.86 from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25 by scanning the free Lidl app at checkout.

Aldi's Thanksgiving meal feeds 10 people for under $39, with no coupons, loyalty cards or memberships required. It includes a 16-pound turkey, and the ingredients are in stores through Nov. 25. Look for the turkey logo on shelf tags.

Wegmans' meal serves eight for less than $5 per person. Promotions run Nov. 8 through Nov. 28, and frozen turkey pricing runs Nov. 8 through Nov. 22. New Yorkers, take note: the deal does not apply at the Astor Place or Brooklyn stores.

Prepared meals

Sam's Club Member's Mark Thanksgiving Meal costs just under $160 and feeds up to 16, or less than $10 per person. Members have been able to order since Oct. 28, and the meal takes about two hours to prep.

Costco's Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is $199.99, marked down from $269.99, and serves eight. The $70 discount runs through Nov. 30 while supplies last. It's sold online only and ships frozen.

Free turkey deals

Acme shoppers who clip the forU digital coupon and spend $150 in a single transaction can get a free Signature Select frozen turkey of up to 20 pounds. The offer runs Nov. 6 through Nov. 26, while supplies last, and the turkey has to be redeemed in the same transaction.

ShopRite Price Plus members who spend $400 on the same club card between Oct. 25 and Nov. 26 can get a free or discounted holiday item. The reward is applied automatically at checkout, and it's limited to one per household. Maryland stores are excluded.

Giant shoppers can get a free turkey with 400 Giant Choice Rewards points. The offer starts Nov. 6 and runs through Nov. 26. Shoppers must use their store card, and the deal is subject to availability.

Restaurant options

Cracker Barrel's Heat & Serve Turkey Family Dinner costs about $119.99 and feeds four to six, while the Turkey Feast costs about $189.99 and feeds eight to 10. Prices vary by location. Heat & Serve meals are available for pickup from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and orders can be placed on the Cracker Barrel website or app.

Boston Market is down to six restaurants nationwide, and five of them are in the region: Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, Woodbury and Hackensack in New Jersey, and Newark, Delaware. Holiday orders are being taken through Nov. 23, with pickup the week of Thanksgiving. On its online holiday menu, heat-and-serve meals run from $164.99 for six people to $294.49 for a whole-turkey meal for 12. Smaller "Feast for 3" meals start at $49.49.

Popeyes is selling its Cajun-Style Turkey for $59.99 for in-store pickup while supplies last. That's the turkey only, with no sides.

Bob Evans' Farmhouse Feasts come packed cold and take about two hours to heat. The Premium Farmhouse Feast, with both turkey and ham, feeds eight to 10 for $174.99. The standard Farmhouse Feast costs $137.99 with turkey or $127.99 with ham for eight people, and $104.99 with turkey or $94.99 with ham for four. A Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast for eight to 10 is $184.99. If you'd rather not heat anything, the Holiday Hot Family Meal is served hot and feeds six for $114.99.

Maggiano's Little Italy is offering a Thanksgiving carryout bundle that serves four to five. The cold version costs $210 and is available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The hot version costs $220 and is available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Orders need to be placed 24 hours before pickup. The bundle mixes holiday classics like roasted turkey, stuffing and garlic mashed potatoes with Italian dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and four-cheese ravioli.

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What we don't know:

Several ordering deadlines haven't been made public, including the last day to order Sam's Club's meal and Cracker Barrel's Heat & Serve dinners. It's also not clear whether Boston Market's prices and deadline are the same at all of its locations.

Bob Evans' website doesn't list an order deadline for its Farmhouse Feasts.

Prices and availability can vary by location, so check with your local store before you shop.

What's next:

Here are the key dates to know, according to the companies:

Nov. 6: Acme and Giant free-turkey offers begin

Nov. 8: Target and Wegmans deals begin

Nov. 11: Lidl deal begins

Nov. 21: Cracker Barrel Heat & Serve pickup begins

Nov. 22: Wegmans frozen turkey pricing ends

Nov. 23: Last day to order from Boston Market

Nov. 25: Aldi and Lidl deals end; Maggiano's cold carryout bundle pickup

Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day; Maggiano's hot carryout bundle pickup; Acme, ShopRite and Giant free-turkey offers end

Nov. 28: Wegmans Thanksgiving promotions end

Nov. 29: Target deal and Cracker Barrel pickup end

Nov. 30: Costco discount and Walmart's free Express Delivery on the basket end

Dec. 24: Walmart Holiday Meal Basket ends