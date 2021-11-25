Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger 5K raises money to combat poverty in the DC region

Thousands lined up early Thanksgiving morning to take part in the SOME's (So Others Might Eat) Trot for Hunger 5k.

The event -- which is in its 20th year – works to raise funds and awareness to combat poverty in the Washington metropolitan area.

The proceeds from the race go to homelessness families and the elderly and those suffering from mental illness. Funds are also used to provide food, clothing, access to healthcare, employment training, and for addiction treatment programs.