Texas teen who has ‘trouble making friends’ gets best birthday surprise

A teenager who has 'trouble making friends' was surprised by her long-distance camp buddies while celebrating her birthday in Lubbock, Texas, on July 25.

Footage tweeted by Ashley Crisp shows the moment her sister Kiley, who has Williams syndrome, was reunited with two friends she’d made at church camp last summer.

Williams syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a wide spectrum of symptoms and physical features that vary greatly in range and severity, even among affected family members. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, motor development, (sitting and walking) and/or gross and fine motor skills (picking up an object) may be delayed.

Kiley was out to dinner with family at Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill to celebrate turning 15 when her friends surprised her at the restaurant.

According to Crisp’s tweet, the girls live three hours away, but call Kiley every day and “make her feel so loved.”

Storyful contributed to this article