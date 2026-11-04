Texas man charged after hitting Maryland officer with gun in stolen Corvette investigation

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The Brief A Texas man was arrested after hitting a police officer with a gun during an investigation into a stolen Corvette. The Corvette had been reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County. A 22-year-old believed to be driving the stolen car was arrested and released pending further investigation.



A Texas man is facing assault and firearm charges after he hit a Montgomery County Police officer with a privately manufactured firearm during an investigation into a stolen Corvette, law enforcement said.

What we know:

The investigation began on Monday, Nov. 2 after officers saw a stolen Corvette going southbound on New Hampshire Avenue around 10:45 p.m. The car was reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County on Oct. 1, police said.

A drone was deployed, and it captured the stolen car parking in a driveway in the 900 block of Hollywood Avenue in Silver Spring. Two people were seen getting out of the car and going into a home.

When an officer in plain clothes approached the Corvette, one of the suspects, identified as Isaiah Armstrong Smith, 23, of Dallas, Texas, exited the house with a rifle, according to police.

Smith allegedly hit the officer in the head with the firearm before running from the scene as other officers arrived. He was found and arrested in the 900 block of Winhall Way with help from a Prince George’s County helicopter and K9 Unit.

During their investigation, police recovered a privately manufactured AR-style pistol, which had been tossed in the 1000 block of Hollywood Avenue.

A 22-year-old Silver Spring man who was believed to have been driving the stolen Corvette was also found and arrested in the 900 block of Hollywood Avenue, according to police.

Smith was charged with assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearm offenses. He is being held without bond.

The 22-year-old was released pending further investigation, police said.